Callum Powell expected to be fit for Wrexham AFC clash at Woking

CALLUM POWELL expects to win his fitness battle and be available for Wrexham’s clash at Woking.

The 20-year-old winger was forced off just before half-time in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sutton United with a knee injury and was a doubt for the midweek clash at Macclesfield Town.

A failed fitness test meant Powell would have watched from the stands but the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Moss Rose.

But Powell has set his sights on a swift return to action against lowly Woking at The Kingfield Stadium on Saturday.

“I failed the fitness test in the morning of the game so unfortunately I would not have been able to play against Macclesfield,” said Powell. “But hopefully I should be okay for Saturday.

“I thought it would be worse than what it is but I will be back soon. I am hoping to be back in training today or maybe tomorrow.”

Powell, a summer signing from Rugby Town, made an impact as a substitute in the opening seven games of the season and then took his chance when handed a first start at Maidstone United, scoring both goals in the 2-2 draw.

Although his next start against Sutton was cut short because of injury, Powell is desperate to keep his place in the side and not go back to the bench.

“It just goes to show what football is like,” said Powell. “After the highs of Maidstone I was injured before half-time against Sutton and it wasn’t nice. When I am back in contention I have just got to keep working hard and fight for a starting place.

“The quicker I can get back in training will help my cause. I am just doing everything to get fit and working hard to get in the starting XI.

“Everyone wants to be in the starting XI every week but these things happen. Thankfully it is not a serious injury and I have been looking after myself. It is getting better so that is a good sign.”

Heavy rain forced the clash against Macclesfield to be called off an hour before kick-off but Powell wasn’t complaining.

“Thankfully I have not missed any games,” said Powell. “If you are going to get injured this was probably the right time to be out so it worked out quite well.

“When we do play the game, hopefully I can help us get a result.”

Reds boss Gary Mills was aiming to extend the unbeaten run to four games against Macclesfield, with the draw at Maidstone sandwiched by wins over Sutton and York.

Now the aim for Wrexham is to pick up where they left off against lowly Woking.

“We are on a bit of a run and started to turn things around with seven points from nine,” said Powell.

“We were looking to continue the unbeaten run and push on at Macclesfield but it was called off so we will take that into Saturday now.

“Woking are starting to turn things around as well so it will be a good game. But we will prepare well and be ready.”