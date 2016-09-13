Macclesfield Town v Wrexham AFC postponed after torrential downpours

WREXHAM'S clash at Macclesfield Town tonight has been postponed due to a heavily waterlogged pitch.

The two sides were due to meet in the National League, but around two hours of torrential downpours have left the Moss Rose surface unplayable.

Leader reporter Richard Williams arrived in Macclesfield around 6pm and his live updates highlighted several flooded areas of the Moss Rose pitch.

Heavy rain with thunder and lightning have been passing through the Manchester region since around 4.30pm, which also caused Manchester City's Champions League tie to be called off.

Wrexham's next game with now be away at Woking on Saturday.

Wrexham secretary Geraint Parry said: “We got to the hotel the other side of Knutsford and it started raining a bit heavily there.

“I came ahead in one of the players’ cars and the roads in the little villages are absolutely flooded.

“I haven’t seen so much rain come down in such a short period of time for an awful long time. When these things come they don’t half come. The Macclesfield groundsman is very good and he gets games on when other clubs can’t so for him to be beaten, it has got to be a bad one.

“We spoke to the manager on the phone and he has got no problem at all. He saw a couple of photographs on social media and it was an obvious decision.”

Wrexham were expecting a good away following and Parry was disappointed for the supporters who were on the way to the game.

“It is a disappointing decision and I feel so sorry for all the Wrexham fans who were going to come here, as we were looking forward to a good game,” he added.

“The referee went out all over it and even the ends that don’t look too bad from up in the stand are still very wet, it was unplayable.

“I am just so glad we are not down at Torquay or Braintree as we have been in the past.

“It is still disappointing and the hundreds of Wrexham fans on the way to Macclesfield who have had to travel through horrible conditions to get here. “