Chester FC 2 Guiseley 0

CHESTER cruised to a 2-0 success against bottom club Guiseley who finished the match with nine men.
Kane Richards broke the deadlock in the 50th minute with a first time shot after good work by James Akintunde.
And Tom Shaw doubled the Blues lead eight minutes alter from the penalty spot after Johnny hunt had been fouled by Javan Vidal.
Guiseley spent the final five minutes with nine-man after suffering a red card and having a player go off injured after using up all three subs.
CHESTER (4-4-2): Worsnop; Vassell, Astles, Hughes, Hunt; Shaw, Lloyd, Mahon, (Waters 90), Durrell (Chapell 73); Richards, Akintunde (Joyce 86). Subs (not used): Roberts, Horwood.
GUISELEY (4-4-2): Maxted; Vidal, Lawlor (Walton 56), Hatfield, Boyes; Palmer, Clee, Preston (Rankine 67), Purver; R Atkinson, Webb-Foster (Porritt 56). Subs (not used): D Atkinson, Williams.
REFEREE: Simon Barrow
ATTENDANCE: 1,578.
See Wednesday's Leader for full match report and pictures.