Jordan Evans says there is far more to come from Wrexham AFC

JORDAN EVANS insists there is a lot more to come from Wrexham.

Wrexham produced a dire display against Sutton United at The Racecourse on Saturday but managed to nick all three points thanks to captain Sean Newton’s 64th minute winner.

Evans believes picking up results when not at your best is a great trait to have but insists performances will get better.

“It shows the team’s character and what the boys are made of when we don’t play to our best standard and we come out with a win,” said Evans.

“That is our fourth clean sheet at home and that just shows we have got a great attitude in not letting the ball into our net.

“If we can nick a goal, we are not going to lose the game so I think it is a big confidence booster winning those 1-0 games where we haven’t played particularly well.

“If we are getting the results when we are not playing as well as we can, just think when we do hit the ground running and the performances come.

“We will still have that never say die attitude and clean sheet mentality that we are not going to get beat so when the performances do come, the results should take care of themselves.

“We have definitely got a lot more to come, 100 per cent. We all know performance levels are going to rise, we have just got to click.”

Evans returned to the side against Sutton after missing the previous two games because he was away on international duty with Wales under 21s.

“Going away with Wales was good, I got two full games under my belt but coming straight back into the team on Saturday was a massive bonus, a confidence boost, and I was happy with how I did,” added Evans.

“My focus now is on Wrexham and playing as many games as I can, winning as many games for the club as I can and playing well.”