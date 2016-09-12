Gary Mills seeks major improvement in Wrexham AFC away form

GARY MILLS is looking for a big improvement in Wrexham’s away form, starting at Macclesfield Town on Tuesday night.

Wrexham have only won once in four outings on their travels this season when they triumphed 3-2 at Guiseley, with the Reds drawing against Maidstone United and losing at Aldershot and Dagenham.

But with three of the next four games away from The Racecourse where Wrexham are unbeaten, manager Mills stressed the importance of starting to pick up results on the road.

“It is about picking points up,” said Mills. “We have got seven points out of nine and three of our next four games are away.

“We have got to make sure that we are better away from home. We have picked up the points at home but we have not been doing that away so that has got to change, starting at Macclesfield.

“Whether that is three points or one point, it is important that we come back with a result.”

Wrexham have trailed in all four away matches and Mills says that is a statistic that also needs to change.

“We know that the first 20 minutes are important away from home,” said Mills. “We have conceded early on in these games.

“LIke any team who is at home, if you don’t score early on then the crowd starts to get frustrated and it lifts you, you get more opportunities.

“We haven’t done that, we have conceded early. Even the game we won at Guiseley we conceded early so it would be nice to start the game well at Macclesfield.

“It would be nice to score early ourselves to see how the opposition reacts to that. If we don’t score early ourselves it would be nice to keep that clean sheet and take the game from there.

“It was a good three points for us on Saturday against Sutton and now we have got to try and back it up.”

Wrexham, with four clean sheets in five games at The Racecourse, are yet to resister a shut-out away from home and Mills is looking to put that right.

“We have got to go and show we are strong enough,” said Mills. “We have had clean sheets here at The Racecourse but not had one away from home yet.

“We have got to go and show we can get clean sheets away from home.”

Striker Michael Bakare is ruled out with a recurrence of a hamstring problem and joins midfielders Rob Evans and Tyler Harvey, and striker Jordan White, on the sidelines.

Winger Callum Powell sustained a leg injury in the 1-0 win against Sutton United but should be available for the trip to Woking this weekend if he isn’t passed fit.