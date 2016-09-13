Johnny Hunt sets his sights on two Chester FC home wins this week

JOHNNY HUNT is focusing his sights on helping Chester secure their first back-to-back victories of the season.

The Blues left-back believes his club can build on their point from Saturday’s goalless draw at Aldershot Town with home wins against Guiseley tonight and against Braintree Town on Saturday.

Hunt is keen to see Chester putting points on the board and capitalising on home advantage against Guiseley and Braintree who both occupy bottom four places in the league table.

“I’ve played in this league long enough to know that no game is this league is easy,” Hunt said.

“But I know that if we are at it like we were on Saturday at Aldershot then we will win tonight’s game.

“But we have got to get to that level of performance, keep our standards high and take that into tonight’s match by picking up maximum points.

“There is no point doing well at Aldershot and now getting a draw or losing tonight at home to Guiseley.

“No disrespect to the teams we are playing, but we fancy our chances against anyone we face at home.

“Forest Green Rovers were good in our last home match which we lost 2-1, but we were in the game, and teams we face between now and the end of the season aren’t going to be as good as them.

“If we can play like we did against Forest Green then I’m confident that we’ll win tonight and if our home form is good then any points away from home look even better.

“If we can get two home wins now on the back of a point at Aldershot then that’s a good return.”

Hunt, who has made eight appearances for the Blues so far this term, was praised by manager Jon McCarthy after Saturday’s draw at Aldershot.

McCarthy has been impressed with the hardworking defender who has now made a total of 57 appearances for the club.

Hunt added: “People have their ups and downs and I’ve been really happy with the way I’ve been playing.

“At the end of the day I just want the best for the team and I might have been thinking about that more than my own performances lately.

“So I’ve been trying to focus on my own performance first and then do what I can to help the team as well, but it was all about the team on Saturday and we performed well and picked up a good point that should have been three because we were the better team.

“Aldershot had a bit of a spell in the second half, but we created the better chances and the performance gives us something to build on.

“It was a bit disappointing that we didn’t win the game, but it was a cleansheet and a point against an Aldershot side who have started well this season, and it’s important to take the positives.

“We spoke at half time on Saturday about us not always being the team that is unlucky.

“We play well, but we need to start growing up and start standing up, being counted, and being men, and take Saturday’s performance on and making sure we never lose if we’re not going to win.

“Hopefully Saturday’s performance can push us on now with two winnable home games next up and that we pick up maximum points.”

- Chester Under 17s celebrated a 4-0 victory at Alsager Town in the Cheshire FA Youth Cup preliminary round, thanks to goals from Kieron Button-Forshaw (2), Brandon Dickinson and James Cottrell.