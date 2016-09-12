Ryan Lloyd frustrated after Chester FC come close to victory at Aldershot Town

RYAN LLOYD spoke about his frustration after coming so close to clinching victory for Chester at Aldershot Town.

The Blues central midfielder saw his well struck 25 yard shot rattle the woodwork in the first half during his side's goalless draw, as the Blues put in their best away display of the season so far, against a Shots side who previously had a 100 per cent home record.

Lloyd, who is currently on loan from Port Vale, believed Chester were the better team after restricting the home club to very few scoring chances.

"My shot that hit the bar before half time took a tiny deflection off one of their lads' studs and it just made the ball go away slightly and it hit the bar," Lloyd said.

"It just wasn't to be, but the shot felt good at the time and if I'm in and around the goal and if I've got a little bit of time to shoot then I'll shoot because the game is all about scoring goals and at the end of the day I've always got to try.

"Unfortunately, some of our decisions in front of goal weren't the best and the first half passed us by, but we'll now just try and go one better tomorrow night at home to Guiseley which I think is a winnable game."

Lloyd, who was part of Chester's squad last season as a loan player, admitted he is enjoing his time with the Blues this term. Chester will now turn their attentions to a home clash against Guiseley tomorrow night.

He added: "I'm enjoying my football because I'm playing in a good team.

"I thought we had a great first half performance at Aldershot and that we were unlucky not to take the lead.

"We were put under pressure in the second half, but we didn't crumble and that was good to see.

"It's always nice to be able to play with a little bit of freedom, but it was sort of two against two in midfield during the first half and me and Shawy (Tom Shaw) were working a lot harder than them by getting on the ball and trying to create chances.

"Aldershot put another lad in there during the second half to try and look after us a little bit and fair play it worked for them.

"We've got good players playing for us, but it's just about getting together and keeping organised and hopefully scoring goals when it matters.

"We just need to start putting our chances away.

"It's always nice to feel confident when our back four look so solid and are winning their headers and when everybody is putting their body on the line by blocking shots.

"Aldershot didn't create any clear cut chances because we defended well and we showed what we could do in the first half, but unfortunately that goal didn't come.

"We all want to do well for the club, so hopefully we can keep pushing forward now and try and get away from the bottom of the league table."