Watch as Team Sky bus almost knocks Rhos cyclist off his bike in Denbighshire

TEAM Sky have apologised to a man after footage showed their team bus nearly forcing him off the road as he cycled in Denbighshire.

The footage shot by Andy Rolfe from nearby Rhos was captured on Wednesday and has been shared online thousands of times.

The video shows the Team Sky coach, which had earlier in the day been in Denbigh for the Tour of Britain, passing him at speed.

As the coach passes, the rear of the bus moves closer and closer. The coach forced another vehicle coming the other way to stop.

Mr Rolfe was clearly shaken by the incident and can be heard shouting at the bus after it passed.

He tweeted: "Team Sky’s bus almost taking me out, sorry about the language, but this needs to go viral for the safety of cyclists."

Sky posted a series of replies to the video: "What is shown in the video is unacceptable and we are sorry.

"We’ve already spoken to the driver and we’ll be discussing this with him again in more detail.

"We will also be speaking to all staff and reminding them of their responsibilities.

"Encouraging people to get out and on their bikes is a huge part of what we stand for as a team.

"We are a team of cyclists and we know how important it is for us, as a team, to set an example when it comes to ensuring cyclists are able to use the roads safely."