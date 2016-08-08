The sun comes out for North Wales Blues and Soul festival in Mold

THOUSANDS of music-lovers descended on a three-day blues and soul festival that smashed all records.

More than 2,000 people descended on the town of Mold to enjoy a sun-baked weekend of music and fun at Kendrick’s Field

Now in its third year, the North Wales Blues and Soul festival, sponsored by the Leader, included songwriting and storytelling blues legend Doug MacLeod, the unmissable Aynsley Lister, Connie Lush, five times winner of Blues in Britain magazine’s ‘Best UK Female Vocalist’ title and British Blues Young Artist 2015, Laurence Jones.

Pictures by Simon Warburton / NWN Media

The festival is the brainchild of Mold town centre manager Dave Hill and Charlie Broadhurst of Event Sound Ltd, a Mold business providing technical support for live music events.

Mr Hill said: “We’ve done really well and broke all records on Friday and Saturday evening. We’ve had 2,000 people over the weekend and the weather has been as kind as it could have been.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has been full of praise for the event, the pubs have been full afterwards and we’ve achieved what we set out to do.”

Mr Hill said he had spoken to guests who had come to Mold from as far as Kent, North Yorkshire, the Midlands and Manchester.

The North Wales Blues and Soul festival marks another successful event for the market town and Mr Hill explained why more and more visitors were returning to Mold month after month.

“As a town council, we’ve set an ambition to get more people coming in and develop it as a festival town,” he said.

“We now have something going on every month from March to December and for a little town, it really punches above its weight.”