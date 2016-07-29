Celebrations as Coedpeth play area swings back into action after £73,000 revamp

CROWDS gathered for an afternoon of fun in the sun to mark the £73,000 revamp of a village playground.

The ‘Picnic in the Park’ event was held at Coedpoeth Memorial Park on Wednesday to mark the reopening of the playground.

Rachel Timms, of Coedpoeth Playable Spaces which led the project, said: “It went really well. There was a huge turnout and everyone really enjoyed it.”

Playable Places, a group made up of residents, community and county councillors and Wrexham Council’s play development team, have been working on the project for about two years.

The work was funded by a £49,000 WREN Community Action Fund grant, Section 106 funding and an £8,000 contribution from Coedpoeth community council.

The playground now boasts a trampoline, a sand pit and sand works, a tunnel, a multi-unit with slide, a ‘springy’, a spinning dish, an embankment slide, swings, a youth shelter and picnic benches which replace equipment that was in a poor condition .

Cllr David A. Bithell, Wrexham Council’s lead member for environment and transport, said: “I am very pleased the new play area is well used by the local community and we are all very grateful to WREN for supporting the cost of the work.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the fundraising from the local community to help the grant bid.”

WREN is a not-for- profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

WREN grant manager Meleri Jones said: “The Coedpoeth Playable Spaces group and the Community Council have worked in partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council to raise funds and ensure the community was consulted.

“The children were able to choose the equipment they would like to see at the park.

“We hope, now that the project has been delivered, the children and all who use the park enjoy the new equipment”.