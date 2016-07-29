How Flint cake artist Vicki got the nation buzzing over her edible masterpieces

A CAKE artist has got the nation going crazy over her most recent edible masterpiece.

More than four million people have viewed Flint baker Vicki Smith’s most recent cake after she posted it on social media.

The rustic, woodland wedding cake, worth almost £1,000, is made of three different flavoured sponge cakes, coated with white chocolate ganache and took her more than a week to complete.

The 28-year-old, who said she has received hundreds of orders since it went viral, said she is “overwhelmed” by its popularity.

“The birch log cake is one of my favourites,” she said.

“Since it came about, I’ve received hundreds of orders – it went absolutely mad when I posted it on Facebook.

“More than four million people have viewed it so far.

“I think these days, people want something a bit different on their wedding day and this doesn’t look like your average wedding cake so I think that’s why people love it so much.

“Next year’s diary is already full with orders – the response is completely overwhelming.”

Vicki began baking in 2011 after being left disappointed by a cake that arrived for her boyfriend’s birthday.

After winning a number of awards for her incredible creations, including three gold medals at the Cake International trade show for her four-foot cake of Angelina Jolie as Maleficent, as well as a tiger cub last year, Vicki’s success has continued this year.

The talented baker has recently been selected as a semi finalist in this year’s Baking Industry Awards in the Celebration Cake Business of the Year category and has been invited to the awards dinner in London on September 7 where she will find out if she has won the category.

“I was selected as one of the six bakers for the celebration cake category, so I went to the Renshaw Academy in Liverpool for the competition.

“I had to take a completed cake and finish it off on the day in front of the judges.

“I was selected as one of the three semi finalists so I have been invited to London in September for the final.

“It would be amazing to win, but it depends what sort of cake the judges are looking for on the day.

“I can’t reveal my cake yet, but I am really looking forward to it.”

Vicki said she is also expecting to compete in the Cake International trade show again in November this year.

“I have a few ideas but I can’t reveal anything just yet.

“All I can say is that I want to push a few more techniques I’ve never done before.”

Vicki, who also created a pygmy three-toed sloth in more than 85 hours of painstaking work as part of an international project to combat threats to animals, is looking to give the cake away.

The cake is about three-feet tall, made entirely from vanilla sponge cake and sits on a tree of Rice Crispie treats which has been covered in a chocolate ganache and fondants with edible leaves made with sugar paper.

The cake will be given to the first person to contact Vicki on her Incredible Edible's Facebook page.