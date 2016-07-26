Motorbike fans descended on Llangollen for annual LlanBikeFest

MOTORBIKE fans descended on Llangollen for the annual LlanBikeFest.

Llangollen International Motorcycle Festival guest of honour Giacomo ‘Ago’ Agostini was reunited with another legend at the event – George Formby and his TT-winning Shuttleworth Snap, stars of the 1935 comedy classic film No Limit.

Formby was played by race fan Graeme Hardy in a tribute act that includes a replica of Formby’s home-made racer – actually a 1926 Model P Triumph underneath the chequered streamlining.

Pictures by Simon Warburton / NWN Media

And just like George, Graeme strummed the ukulele and sang a range of classic songs.

With an unbeaten record of 122 Grand Prix wins and 15 World Championships titles, Ago flew in especially from his Italian home to spend the weekend at the festival, meeting fans, judging competitions and providing opportunities for autographs and photos.

LlanBikeFest 2016 built on the success of last year’s festival, which starred Carl Fogarty and Mick Grant, and attracted more than 6,000 visitors.

Held at the Pavilion amid some of Britain’s best biking roads – the foot of the Horseshoe Pass and its famously bike-friendly Ponderosa Café and on the edge of the Snowdonia National Park.

On-site attractions included hundreds of bikes, displays, stunts, demonstrations, trade and club stands, plus beer, bands and evening entertainment.

There was a charity raffle for Wales Air Ambulance.

Organiser John Hutchinson said there had been a real buzz around the town during the festival.

He added: “Llangollen is a festival town and we are really keen to make this an annual event.”

Mr Hutchinson said planning for next year’s festival had already begun and they hoped to build on the success of this year’s event.