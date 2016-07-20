Fun in the sun as temperatures soar in Wrexham and Flintshire

IT WAS shirt sleeve order across the region yesterday to enjoy the scorching summer weather.

Many people made the most of the hottest day of the year – although temperatures are expected to fall to 20-24C (68-75F) for the rest of the week.

Talacre Beach proved a hotspot for many families eager to make the most of the mini-heatwave.

Temperatures soared to a sweltering 31C in Wrexham town centre, with many people flocking to parks and public spaces.

People were out and about making the most of the weather in Flintshire – with many joining holidaymakers on Talacre beach.

Nant Mill in Coedpoeth proved popular, especially for youngsters who took the opportunity to go pond-dipping.

Alyn Waters Country Park in Gwersyllt was also busy as people enjoyed the sun, but the sizzling temperatures have also led to safety warnings for the public to be careful.

The RSPCA has confirmed it has seen a rise in the number of calls from members of the public concerned about dogs left in hot cars, conservatories, sheds and caravans.

Public Health Wales has also reminded people to take care in the sun to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which is more serious, as well as the risk of sunburn.

Huw Brunt, consultant in Environmental Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: “By taking some simple steps to protect themselves and others, everyone can enjoy the sunshine while staying safe and well.”

People planning to enjoy the sun are advised to:

l Use sunscreen or sun block to reduce the risk of sunburn

l Cover up with loose fitting clothes

l Wear a hat to protect the head and sunglasses to protect the eyes

l Drink plenty of water

l Avoid direct sunlight between noon and 3pm, the hottest part of the day

Mr Brunt added: “It is also a good idea to check on elderly relatives, friends or neighbours who may be more vulnerable to the effects of the heat. It’s also important to take care with children – you should always make sure they are wearing a high factor suncream and stay in the shade as much as possible.

“The usual symptoms of heat exhaustion – which can become heat stroke if left untreated – include a headache, high temperature, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps.

“If you are concerned that you or someone else has these symptoms, you should contact your GP or NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47.”

The police sent out a weather-related warning, reminding residents not to relax their security.

“When temperatures rise there can be opportunities for thieves as people leave windows and doors open and valuable items such as tools and bicycles insecure,” they said.