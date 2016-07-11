Mold Carnival 2016: Estimated 6,000 people pack the streets for annual event

THOUSANDS of people packed into the streets of Mold yesterday for the annual carnival.

Mold Carnival once again took over the town with activities and performances on the High Street, Daniel Owen Precinct, Square and car park and the recreational fields.

An estimated 6,000 people visited Mold and all the areas throughout the town were packed.

It all started off with the parade from New Street car park through to Kendricks Field and there was a host of entertainment throughout the day to keep the crowds happy.

This year’s special guests included Paul Akister from ITV’s X Factor and Vangelis Polydorou from BBC’s The Voice who performed on the main stage. There were also musical performances from the popular local group, Skariad, Liverpudlian singer Gary Barker, along with Dan Pearce, Laura Wilson, Jordan Adams, Cambria Band, Buzz AH! Black Veil and the grand final of Mold’s Got Talent.

On the community stage over 450 dancers and performers entertained the audience with various dance performances including street dance, line dancing, cheerleading and belly dancing.

Over on Kendricks Field and The Recreational Field, Basix Wrestling held three wrestling bouts as part of their Smackdown Show.

The popular mascot race was won by Mold’s own town mascot – Bailey Bear – with pandas and bumble bees battling it out for the title.

The Mayor of Mold, Cllr Anthony Parry, said: “It has been an excellent day. Smashing. Everywhere has been packed out and everyone is enjoying themselves.

Pictures and videos by Rick Matthews / NWN Media

“There has only been one shower during the afternoon for about five minutes and then we were back up and running.

“We have tried to make it for everyone so there has been dog shows, kites, wrestling, all sorts.”