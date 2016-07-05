Wrexham high school's fun leaving present video for students goes viral

TEACHERS have given their pupils a leaving present they will never forget and scored a viral hit.

Staff at Ysgol y Grango in Rhos, Wrexham have taught their year 11 leavers that they know how to have fun with a hilarious leaving video.

The video, which was uploaded online on Friday afternoon, has already been viewed more than 1,000 times and shared by many more.

Created by teacher Hayley Draper and set to a soundtrack of David Guetta’s Play Hard, it shows a number of staff involved in wacky situations around the school.

It begins with a heartfelt ‘good luck’ message from headteacher Stephen Garthwaite before moving on to teachers reading Fifty Shades of Grey, dancing, playing card games, and even some skipping between rows of exam tables in the style of Morecambe and Wise.

Ms Draper said staff hoped the video would be a nice way for their pupils to remember them.

She said: “We ask them to do a lot they might not enjoy doing throughout the year so it’s good for them to see us doing something silly we might not enjoy.

“The idea was originally suggested by the headteacher’s PA, and somehow I ended up being the person responsible for it

“We filmed it the week before the leaving prom, with all departments involved so it took some time and pulling together but it was worth it.”

She added: “The response on social media has been fantastic. We actually previewed it at the prom and it was brilliant, they (the students) were laughing, crying, pointing out their favourite teachers. It is good for them to see us in this light.

“They see us as teachers all year round, but we are people, we are here to support them, and it is good for them to see we have a sense of humour and know how to have fun.

“There have already been lots of calls for us to make one next year.

“I’m sure we will do and it will be bigger and better next year.”