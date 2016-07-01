Battle of the Somme: Wrexham and Flintshire pay respects at centenary commemorations

THE region turned out to pay respect to those who gave their lives in the Battle of the Somme.

Moving ceremonies were held in Buckley and Holywell, while a group of students from Mold made their way to the Somme to commemorate the centenary of the battle.

Year nine pupils from Alun School in Mold visited graves and memorials of those who fell for their country during the bloodiest battle in British history.

The Battle of the Somme began on July 1, 1916 and on the first day alone, 19,240 British soldiers lost their lives.

Members of the Broughton District History Group in Wrexham gathered on Friday morning to remember the men and boys who lost their lives and suffered life changing injuries in the battle 100 years ago.

The event started with three blasts on an officer’s whistle by the Friends of the Brynteg Memorial Gates. A total of 24 people turned out for the commemoration, which featured a reading of the 10 names of soldiers who died in the battle by Peter Dagnall (Royal Welch Fusiliers), a retired a member of the group.

Chairman of the group James Nuttall said: “We will continue to do this until the centenary of the First World War ends.”