Wrexham primary school's Race for Life event expected to raise ‘thousands’

CHILDREN who took part in a charity event are expected to have raised thousands of pounds to help in the fight against cancer.

All 460 pupils at Victoria CP School took part in ‘Our Race for Life’ for Cancer Research at Bellevue Park in Wrexham.

Headteacher Debbie Eccles said the event went “like clockwork” and that all the youngsters enjoyed themselves.

She added: “We just thought it would fit in nicely with us near sports day next week, and obviously a lot of children have been affected by cancer somehow, haven’t they?

“We do charity events once every half term, so Cancer Research does crop up a couple of times a year, and it’s important that the children take part in the community and help charitable groups.”

Cancer Research encourages schools across the UK to hold Race for Life events where pupils and staff can raise money for the charity.

Video and pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media

Older children ran twice around the perimetre of the park, while younger pupils took on a shorter course.

Each pupil raised sponsorships funds and Mrs Eccles said the final total was expected to be “in the thousands”.