Fun ahoy! Wheelchair-friendly boats sailing on River Dee

WHEELCHAIR-friendly boat tours along the River Dee will help create a “new dawn” for a historic quayside.

The Quay Watermen’s Association’s ambitious plans to transform Connah’s Quay Docks into a popular attraction saw the launch of two wheelchair-accessible boats at the weekend.

Jonathan Eeles, director of the Quay Watermen’s Association, said the launch was a huge success and the scheme would help put the town on the map.

He said: “The whole thing was great and we had quite a crowd of people waiting to have a go.

“We’re very much hoping that this is going to be a new dawn for the quayside. We want as many people as possible to come to see us and try the boats out.

“Our hope is that people who might have previously driven past Connah’s Quay might now stop and have a look at the history of the river.”

The Coulam Wheelyboat V20s were designed by The Wheelyboat Trust – a charity dedicated to providing mobility impaired people with access to waterborne activities.

Mr Eeles added: “The reaction from the people who came down on Saturday and tried it out was fantastic.

“We were very pleased to have people in wheelchairs who normally don’t have a chance to get in the river and they were so excited.

“I also think the knock on effect for the local economy and for the image of Connah’s Quay is going to be positive.”

The times the boat will be available for people to head out on will vary depending on the weather and tides but Mr Eeles has recommended people check their website or Facebook page to see when it is available.

Honouring the area’s maritime heritage, the boats have been named ‘Kathleen’ and ‘May’ after the three-masted topsail schooner built in Connah’s Quay.

Carl Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside was guest of honour and christened the boats in the traditional fashion by cracking bottles of champagne over them.

The association secured a £192,000 grant from the Big Lottery’s coastal communities fund in July 2015 and has already used part of the sum to fund the refurbishment of a disused sea cadets’ building into a new community centre.

While plans for the future exhibition are not yet finalised, a live commentary pointing out the various sites of interest along the river is already in place for the first passengers on the new Wheelyboats.

The association will offer 20-minute ‘taster’ trips, 90-minute longer trips upstream to Chester Weir and individually tailored charters.

Later in the year, there will be trips downstream into the estuary, where passengers can experience the tranquillity of an internationally important bird reserve and relive ancient battles as they cruise past Flint Castle.