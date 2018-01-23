New fence in Wrexham puts residents at ease

Privacy has been restored to vulnerable residents now a new fence has been erected.

Last year residents in Erw Gaer, Moss, raised their concerns about ongoing anti-social behaviour and dog fouling in their area.

So Bryn Cefn councillor Beverley Parry-Jones agreed that a scheme to enclose the area would be funded by her ward’s environmental budget.

Now the works have been completed, Cllr Parry-Jones told the Leader: “After I was elected some residents contacted me following concerns about dog fouling and anti-social behaviour.

“They work really hard, take real pride in the area they live in and look after the gardens so I had meeting with them to see what they wanted and what could be done.

“I was aware of some incidents where people had been walking over the grass taking short cuts and some knocking on the windows.

“Contractors Northall have fenced the grass and provided access by gates and I think it has alleviated the problem for the tenants. It has made a vast improvement to the area and tenants say they are very pleased with the result.

“Some of them are vulnerable so I think it has also added another security measure for them.”