Plans to turn Wrexham farmhouse into children's home approved

Plans to turn a farmhouse into a residential children's home have been given the green light.

A planning application received by Wrexham Council requested permission to change the use of a house in Coed Aben, Wrexham, into a residential children’s home with new vehicular access.

Planning control officer David Williams told councillors at a planning committee: “This was an application which was refused about six months ago.

“The application was identical in all respects apart form the means of access to the site. The one reason for refusal related to highways because of the inadequate visitbility on Coed Aben Road.

“This is a resubmission of that application with an amendment showing the access proposed off the private road.

“Highways are satisfied with the visibility and given it is only going to result in a small increase in traffic there are no objections on highway grounds, which overcomes our previous concerns.

“We take the view that in terms of intensification of use it unlikely to be significant as it could potentially be used as a large family home where you have people coming to and from the premises.”

The development will provide accommodation for up to three children between the ages of 10 and 18 who will be supported by Bryn Melyn Care, a provider of therapeutic residential care, education and clinical services for children and young people with multiple and complex needs.

Conditions of the planning consent include a restriction to prevent use of the garden to the front of the property and also to block the front door of the property.