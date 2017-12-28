Family and friends pay respects at funeral of brave four-year-old Wrexham girl Dakota Roberts

Family and friends gathered to bid a final farewell to a little girl whose bravery touched the hearts of people across the county and beyond.

Mourners filled St Giles’ Church in Wrexham last Friday to pay their respects to Dakota Leigh Roberts, who died aged four at Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s children’s ward on Sunday, December 17.

Dakota’s grandmother Sharon Roberts remembered her grandaughter’s “massive, massive” smile that would “brighten up the whole room.”

“Your soul would lift and every worry you had would drift away. She was a beautiful, beautiful little girl,” she added.

“All I have got to say is that we loved you to the moon and back, Dakota. Shine on, God bless you.”

Dakota, of Pendine Way in Gwersyllt, was diagnosed with a number of conditions including West Syndrome, which could cause her to have up to 80 seizures a day.

She was brought to the service in a white horsedrawn carriage, her pink coffin adorned with a colourful wreath.

The Tracey Chapman song Fast Car was played as Dakota was brought into the service, which was given by the Rev Dr Jason Bray .

Dakota is survived by her mother Amy Trow, father Daniel Roberts and one-year-old brother Harvey.

Miss Trow said her daughter was “one of a kind”, adding: “Everyone knows how happy and loved and well-known she was, hence why everyone is here.”

Many fundraising events have been held in recent years in a bid to raise £200,000 for Dakota to undergo surgery in America.

The congregation heard of the support Dakota received from her carers and Ysgol Heulfan in Gwersyllt and the children’s ward.

Rev Bray said that Dakota fought every day of her life and told how she inspired others to fight with her, including family, friends and the wider community in organising fundraising events, the Leader where she was front page news, and Wrexham AFC.

He added that the congregation had heard how Dakota was strong willed and, if she did not approve of something, would give “the look” – but at the same time she had an “absolutely infectious” laugh and her smile would light up a room.

The service heard how Dakota enjoyed the television show In the Night Garden, loved colours, leaves and trees and spending time in Acton Park.

Rev Bray added how those who knew Dakota best told him of her amazing gift to remind people of

the simple things in life that we tend to forget.

He also spoke of Dakota’s legacy being the gift of love before the Celine Dion ballad My Heart Will Go On was played.

Rev Bray led the congregation in prayer before Perfect by Ed Sheeran was played.

Mourners gathered outside as Dakota was taken by horsedrawn carriage to a private interment ceremony.

Donations were taken at the service in aid of Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s children’s ward.