Wrexham house could become residential home for children

PLANS to turn a house into a residential home for children has been submitted.

A planning application received by Wrexham Council requests permission to change the use of a house in Coed Aben, Wrexham, into a residential children’s home.

The document also states the development would entail the formation of new vehicular access.

A design and access statement explains the property will be used for a maximum of three children aged from 10 to 18.

The children will be supported by Bryn Melyn Care, a provider of therapeutic residential care, education and clinical services for children and young people with multiple and complex needs, the statement adds.

It continues: “These children will have been placed in the care of Bryn Melyn Care because they have suffered a bad start to life which may have included being abused or neglected and as a result have emotional and/or behavioural difficulties.

“These children will go to school like any other child and will take part in activities such as going to the cinema, sports clubs, shopping etc at the weekends and evenings.

“The children receive at least one-to-one care – so one carer will care for one child however sometimes this may be two to one, so two carers to one young person.

“Carers work a two day shift where they care for the children at the home for two days then staff rotate.

“Two staff will sleep in overnight and there will be one waking night staff.

“There will also be a home manager who will usually be present at the home for about 30 hours a week.”