Replicas of Wrexham's iconic Acton Dogs available to buy for £14.99

Everyone can now own a replica of one of Wrexham’s iconic landmarks after university engineers helped to create a model of one of four Acton Dogs.

The 197-year-old stoneworks were carved by local joiner in 1820 and stood overlooking the gateway to the historic Acton Estate.

One of the original dogs has been housed behind glass at Wrexham Museum since 1998 but now, thanks to a new 3D technology project, replica models are now on sale in the museum shop and a larger replica model has been created to help educate school groups.

The original was scanned in 3D by Olivier Durieux and Arfon Hughes, from Wrexham Glyndwr University’s engineering department, 18 months ago.

Twenty million points of the artefact were taken using advanced 3D modelling equipment to complete the scan, which was then used to create the replicas.

Karen Harris, from Wrexham Museum and Archives, said: “We’ve been exploring ways of bringing some museum objects into the 21st century and as the dog is such an iconic landmark in Wrexham we wanted to have the opportunity to tell people more about him.”

The original dog will always be housed behind glass in Wrexham Museum but a replica dog is now available for £14.99 for one or £25 for two, in four different finishes – silver, gold, bronze and verdigris.

For more information call Wrexham Museum on 01978 297460, follow wrexhammuseums on facebook or email museum@wrexham.gov.uk