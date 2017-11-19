Gresford welcomes new signs to keep children safe to and from school

COMMUNITY leaders are hoping an investment in signage will help improve safety for schoolchildren.

Earlier this year the Leader reported that following an appeal for a new crossing guard for pupils at All Saints Gresford School, Ray Sommer, from Rhosddu, took up the post – which is funded by Gresford Community Council.

The community council has now announced the installation of improved safety measures for children walking to the school.

A spokesman for the community council said: “As well as providing funding towards the school crossing patrol officer, who commenced duties on High Street in March, the council have also funded additional flashing signs to warn traffic of the school crossing area and these have now been installed.

“The council hopes that these will act as a deterrent to speeding by alerting motorists of schoolchildren crossing, and will make the area safer.

“The council is also looking at future provision of additional road safety features and speeding deterrents in the area.”

Gresford East/West councillor Andrew Atkinson said: “This is a good step forward.

“I am committed to road safety in the village and the introduction of our lollypop man has been fantastic. He is well liked and respected by everyone.

“There is a lot more that needs to be done to tackle speeding cars and other road issues and I am really pleased that we as a community council are able to do some of these things.”