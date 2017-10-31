Woman stole more than £1,000 worth of alcohol and tools from Wrexham restaurant

A woman stole more than £1,000 worth of alcohol and tools from a restaurant.

The items were taken from the Ocean Indian restaurant in Ruthin Road, Wrexham, on July 5.

Helen Tracy Hughes, 36, of Plas Gwyn, Acton, had denied the burglary but the matter was proved in her absence at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court after she failed to attend the trial.

Sarah Marsh, prosecuting, said restaurant owner Hamza Rahman left the property between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on July 5, having been the last person there.

He locked the doors and left the restaurant secure but when he returned the following day, he saw alcohol had been taken.

Mr Rahman’s brother came to the restaurant and together they viewed CCTV footage which showed Hughes entering the property at about 11.50pm by forcing a fire door open.

She went behind the bar and checked the tills for cash before taking beer, wine and spirits, as well as a power drill and battery.

Hughes was identified from the CCTV footage by PCSO Mary Argent and PC Lee Parker.

She attended at Wrexham police station on September 27, where she was arrested and interviewed.

Hughes told officers she did not consider it was a burglary because she had been asked to go there by a man who said Mr Rahman owed him money.

She admitted it was her but said she thought she had permission to be there, having been told all the items she took belonged to the man who had asked her to go.

Magistrates found the case proved in Hughes’ absence and issued a warrant for her arrest.