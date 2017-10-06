Wrexham teenager runs for meningitis charity in memory of young friend

A youngster donned her running shoes to raise funds for charity in memory of her late friend.

Emily Hughes, 14, of Rhostyllen, has raised £250 for Meningitis Now in memory of Cameron Tyler, of Coedpoeth, who died aged 10 after contracting the illness earlier this year.

Emily ran seven miles from Rhostyllen to Llay Miners Welfare and was greeted at the finish by her dad Gareth, as well as Cameron’s grandmother Edith Jones and aunt Allison.

Her friend William Harper, 14, accompanied her on his bicycle while her mum Janice Hughes followed in her car.

Janice said she was “extremely proud” for deciding to do the fundraising run.

She added: “On Saturday it was absolutely pouring it down and she still did the run.

“Cameron’s nan and auntie were there to meet her as she got to the finish line. That made her feel really proud.”

Emily has raised the money through a sponsorship form and online.

Janice told how Emily knew the youngster as her father and Cameron’s dad Simon played bowls together at Llay Welfare.

Remembering Cameron, Emily said: “He was sweet. He would run up to his dad at bowls and loved being with him. He was so cute, the way he was with his dad. I wish the family had never had to go through this – it’s so sad.”