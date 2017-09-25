Fire in Llay caused by faulty fridge

A blaze was sparked by a faulty fridge in the kitchen area of a Llay school, firefighters have revealed.

North Wales Fire are Rescue Service received a call at about 3.10pm yesterday reporting a building fire at Park CP School in St Martins Mews, leading to the school being evacuated.

Llay councillor Rob Walsh told the Leader that as he arrived on the scene at 3.40pm he could see people gathered outside the school and smoke coming from the building.

He added at the time: “"We're still none the wiser as to what happened. There was some smoke at the back of the building which I saw when I arrived.

"The good news is that the building was evacuated in less than two minutes and no-one was hurt.

"Most of the children have now been collected and have gone home but staff are still here.

"The key thing is that everyone is safe."

A fire service spokesman said at 5.15pm that the fire had been extinguished.

Firefighters investigated the cause of the fire and concluded it was caused by the fridge fault.