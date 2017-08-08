Wrexham dog owners urged to keep dogs on lead and clear up mess

Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets under control while out and about in the county borough.

Wrexham Council has reminded owners that, while their pets can run free at country parks, they must be kept on their leads in parking areas and visitor centres.

A Wrexham Council spokesman said: “If you dog is running free though in our parks and causing distress or nuisance to others though you must put it back on the lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer who can be an enforcement officer or park ranger.

“If you’re with your dog on the public footpaths and highways your dog should be on a lead at all times.”

Dogs are not allowed on bowling greens, marked sports pitches and fenced children’s play areas, skate parks, tennis courts and multi use games areas.

Owners will face a fine of £100 if they do not pick up dog mess.

The restrictions are part of the Public Spaces Protection Order which came into force earlier this year.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for the environment and transport, said: “The new measures have been in force since March and have been largely well received by dog owners and non-dog owners.

“We’ve kept them simple so there shouldn’t be any confusion about where dogs can and can’t go and I think they allow for dogs to be exercised properly and responsibly.

“Picking up after a dog has fouled is and always has been our main area of concern and I am pleased to say that since we started fining more for this particular offence officers are reporting more owners are now picking up after their dogs.”