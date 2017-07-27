Wrexham Council chief executive Helen Paterson to take up new post in Midlands

Wrexham Council’s chief executive is leaving the authority to take up a similar post elsewhere.

Dr Helen Paterson, who joined the authority in 2011, has revealed she is being appointed chief executive with Walsall Council.

Dr Paterson has been at the helm of the council during some of the most financially challenging times in local government, with the authority having been faced with slashing tens of millions from its budget in recent years.

The former primary school headteacher said: “While I am clearly delighted to have been offered this position, I will nevertheless be very sad to leave Wrexham which has been my home and place of work for the past six years.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the people of Wrexham during this time.

“My new appointment is expected to begin in the autumn and there’s lots to be getting on with until that time.

“I will continue to serve Wrexham as I have always done until my very last day with this authority.”

During her time as chief executive the council has had three different leaders in Ron Davies, Neil Rogers and Mark Pritchard.

Current leader Cllr Pritchard said: “I am extremely pleased for Helen and wish her all the very best in her future role in Walsall.

“Helen has always worked with tireless commitment to Wrexham and its residents during her time with us.

“Her work here has seen us through some very challenging financial times and we have been very fortunate to have such an able and talented individual at the head of our authority.

“I know Helen will continue to work with me to ensure a smooth transition for her expected departure date in the autumn.”

Dr Paterson, who has also served as a magistrate while based in Wrexham, previously worked as strategic director for transformation with Sunderland Council.

“Her priorities of growing strong communities while reframing the council’s relationship with the public and local economy are at the heart of the council’s planning processes and are entrenched in its council plan.”