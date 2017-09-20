Former AC/DC drummer cancels Buckley Tivoli gig

FORMER AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd and his solo band have canceled their European tour including a gig at Buckley Tivoli on October 19.

The tour, which was scheduled to run from September 14 through November 6, has been called off because of a combination of "a key band member" coming down with a virus and "unforeseen key logistical and technical issues," according to a statement released by Rudd's management, Wave 365 Media Limited.

“Both Phil Rudd and his band,” who were “were fully rehearsed and ready to travel,” were “very keen to perform again in Europe and hope this ambition can be fully realized in 2018,” the statement adds.

The statement goes on to say that “Phil Rudd remains in good health and circumstances beyond his control have taken place for which we duly apologize for any and all inconvenience caused to all the fans.

“It is our intention to tour Phil Rudd band in May and June 2018 and we would dearly like to reschedule our existing bookings for shows due this period," the statement concludes.

Rudd, 63, was a member of AC/DC from 1975 through 1983, and again from 1994 to 2015., playing on 18 of the hard rock legend’s multi-million selling albums.

Full refunds are available from point of purchase.