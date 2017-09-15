Finnish blues star slides into Chester

FINNISH slide guitarist and singer-songwriter, Erja Lyytinen, is pleased to announce that she will embark on her ‘Stolen Hearts’ UK tour from September 20 – 26with a date confirmed at Chester’s Live Rooms on Saturday, September 23.

The tour will feature songs from her latest critically acclaimed album Stolen Hearts, mixed and recorded by Chris Kimsey (The Rolling Stones, Bad Company, Marillion, Peter Frampton).

Since first entering a recording studio some 15 years ago, singer/guitarist Erja Lyytinen has become a bona fide star in her homeland and a fixture on the international music scene. In that time, “the Finnish slide goddess” (The Blues Magazine) has recorded in places as diverse as Helsinki, London and Memphis, earning numerous accolades along the way.

Rooted in both traditional and modern blues, she successfully blends styles like jazz, pop, soul and rock into a sound all her own. Celebrated slide guitar master Sonny Landreth, upon discovering Lyytinen’s music recently, remarked: “I sure enjoyed her guitar skills. She’s obviously made a big name for herself. Things are going well for her and for good reason.”

All tickets are priced £12.50. Tickets can be ordered from the debit/credit card hotline number 01472 349 222(between 9am-5pm), from www.solidentertainments.com, or can be booked directly at the box offices from each venue.