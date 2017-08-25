TV review: Trust Me, BBC One

NOW that the dust has settled on the shock announcement- really?- that the new Doctor Who was to be a woman how ironic that the soon to be new incumbent of the Tardis’ first role on TV since the news was playing a fake doctor.

But that is exactly the role that Jodie Whittaker is starring as in the current BBC One four part series Trust Me.

Having lost her job for whistle-blowing hard-working nurse Cath Hardacre (Jodie Whittaker) assumes her best friend’s identity, Ali Sutton, as a senior doctor to start a new life with her young daughter Molly in Edinburgh.

As the old adage goes, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive and that’s precisely the case for Cath/Ali but not before she is the nurses’ favourite doctor as she does her own dressings and actually engages with the patients.

But who soon finds herself panicking in the accident and emergency department when she does not know how to do a certain procedure and her new love interest and colleague discovers her true identity.

Jodie Whittaker is a superb actress and makes this sometimes far fetched storyline believable. Ably supported by a recognisable face on TV Sharon Small, her boss, who by the end of episode three has made a major mistake by discharging a patient too early and asking Cath/Ali to back up her lies.

Stuck between a rock and hard place as she is fearful the truth will out what will she do?

I will certainly be tuning in for the final episode. As while this hasn’t been exactly gripping television it is easy to watch and to be honest I have sat through a lot worse.

