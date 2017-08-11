Residents invited for 'walk and talk' update at Fagl Lane conservation project

Residents are invited to get an update on what’s going on at their local conservation and heritage project.

A ‘what’s going on walk and talk’ will be held tomorrow from 7pm until 9pm to discover the latest information about Park in the Past.

Park in the Past is a conservation and heritage project transforming the disused Fagl Lane Aggregated Quarry in Hope.

The site is a 120 acre community space and contains more than 30 acres of lake, quarry workings, agricultural grazing and woodland, and the project plans to turn it into a country park and Roman fort.

The Park in The Past Community Interest Company had applied for £2 million from the Big Lottery Fund to support the project, but it was revealed in April that they had not been successful.

The company said while this was ‘disappointing news’, the £20,000 bid development grant they received last year has allowed them to make ‘critical progress’ on the park.

Now members are launching the ‘what’s going on walk and talk’ to reveal their latest plans and the progress that has been made recently.

A spokesman said: “Its been a while since we brought you all up to speed.

“The project team has furiously been working towards meeting the conditions set to our ‘in principle’ planning permission.

“We had hoped by now to be officially opening our doors to the community.

“Alas, the wheels of bureaucracy run slowly, especially as Park in the Past is so hugely complicated and each step must be taken with care for the fabulous flora and fauna of the park.

“Your continued donations and support are hugely important and very much appreciated, not only financially but also in the respectful way you are using the park.

“We are providing these walks as an opportunity to meet a member of the team each week through the holidays on a walk, talk, ask and enjoy the experience at this superb and beautiful facility.”

There will also be an informative walk on August 17 from 7pm.

The walks will start from the Fagl Lane site entrance and those taking part are asked to wear either wellies or suitable shoes for paddling. Parking is available at the main entrance to the site.

For more information or to donate to the Park in the Past project visit www.localgiving.org/ search/?name=park+in+the +past+community

+interest+company