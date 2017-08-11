Annual Ceiriog Male Voice Choir concert is taking place in Dolywern

The annual Ceiriog Male Voice Choir concert will be taking place on Saturday August 19.

Performing at the Oliver Jones Memorial Hall in Dolywern, Ceiriog Male Voice Choir will be joined by tenor Robert Lewis, one of the youngest singers to win the W. Towyn Roberts scholarship at the National Eisteddfod of Wales, and Sion Eilir, an up-and-coming baritone.

Under the direction of Helen Rayner supported by accompanist Sarah Morris, this concert promises to keep alive the tradition of male voice choirs who support their local community in challenging times.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £8 and are available on the door or from choir members. For further information call 07772 373286 or 01691 654851, or email dcmvc@btinternet.com.

The Oliver Jones Memorial Hall is midway between Chirk and Glyn Ceiriog (postcode LL20 7BB).

The choir is always keen to attract new members. Simply turn up at The Glyn Ceiriog Memorial Institute at 8pm every Wednesday.

There is no voice test and a warm welcome is guaranteed.