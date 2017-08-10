Lots of fun with Bronington tractor run

ENTHUSIASTS gained plenty of enjoyment from taking part in an annual tractor run.

This year’s Bronington tractor run was held on Sunday, which raised £371 for the Bronington Friendship Group.

Organiser Mike Williams, of the Bronington Friendship Club committee, said that 24 tractors joined this year’s run.

“We have done exceptionally well for the number of people and everything. I think we’ve done well,” he said. “You can’t tell how much you’re going to make. You’re in the lap of the gods, aren’t you?

“Sometimes you get donations a week after, but you can’t tell.”

The run started from Mill Lane Tractors in Bronington. Those who paid £15

to take part were treated to a carvery

lunch.

Destinations en route included Fenns Bank, Whitchurch, Brown Moss, Ash Magna and Prees, with the final location being the Raven Hotel.

Mr Williams thanked the White Lion pub in Ash Magna for a donation on the day.

He added: “It was a very good day out. The weather kept fine and we had an interesting route. Everything went fine.”

The run, which first started in the 1990s, has raised money for various charities over the years.

The Bronington Friendship group was formed in 1977 by the late Reg Thomas in memory of his wife, giving people over 65, widows and widowers living in the area the opportunity to meet friends and enjoy social gatherings and outings.