Mummified cat, rabbit skeleton and stirrup cup… curious collections on show at Wrexham Museum

Rare natural history curiosities from the four corners of the globe have arrived at Wrexham Museum as part of a touring natural history exhibition.

The exhibition, organised by the Museums of Wales, is on show at Wrexham Museum, and includes such mysteries and phenomena of the natural world as ossicles (ear bones), bezoars, baleen, a well-travelled chihuahua and the rostrum (nose extension) of a saw fish.

Whilst those visitors who prefer the artistic can enjoy the measured drawings of Charles Tunnicliffe, one of Britain’s most renowned and prolific natural history artists whose work appeared in the famous Ladybird Books.

Cllr Hugh Jones, deputy leader of the council, said: “The Stuffed, Pickled and Pinned exhibition is the result of collaboration of 19 museums from across Wales including ours in Wrexham.

“Few museums in Wales have their own natural history collections, yet by coming together they have provided a show that will be accessible to visitors of all ages throughout the country.

“I would like to thank Oriel Môn and Anglesey County Council for lending the additional drawings by Charles Tunnicliffe.

“I would also like to acknowledge the support of Brecknock Museum and Art Gallery and Powys County Council for the loan of Adelina Patti, the opera star’s pet Chihuahua, Rigi.”

l Stuffed, Pickled and Pinned is at Wrexham Museum until April 6.