Wrexham blagger sneaks into BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards ceremony

A blagger from Wrexham has continued his festive hijinks by sneaking into a top TV awards ceremony.

Simon Wilson, 26 , who hails from Rhos, rubbed shoulders with the great and good of the sporting world after he found his way into the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in Liverpool at the weekend.

He said: “It’s a big event. I knew it was on so I thought I’d give it a go.”

The Leader told last week how Simon – who sneaked into the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year – entertained online viewers by skiing around his home village dressed as Santa while being pulled around by a 4x4 vehicle.

The former Ysgol Morgan Llwyd pupil told how he had no luck trying to get in through the loading bay at the Echo Arena, but then posed as a caterer and security took him to wait in line.

Once the security guard left, he promptly pretended to take a phone call and wandered into the arena and took a seat near the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and champion boxer Anthony Joshua.

During the event Simon met England manager Gareth Southgate, chatted to Britain’s Strongest Man titleholder Eddie Hall and shared a quick word with Sir Steven Redgrave.

Simon added that the night was definitely one to remember.

“It was amazing. In the video I’m walking down the red carpet and I was in the main bit where all the celebrities and stars were,” he said.

This year Simon has also sneaked into the MTV VMAs in London and the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather Jr clash in Las Vegas.

Previous blags have included getting into Wimbledon five years ago and the Tyson Fury-Wladimir Klitschko boxing bout in Germany

in 2015.

He is also set to start work on a television show in America early

next year.

To view his latest exploits visit www.youtube.com/watch?v= LfymlVEd14s&feature=youtube