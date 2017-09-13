Downpours are water off a duck's back at annual Frith event – pictures

Despite this weekend’s downpours, a certain flock still had fun in the water.

Residents of Ffrith and Llanfynydd upheld their community tradition and attended the 13th annual duck race in Ffrith on Saturday.

Jane Amos, chair of the Ffrith and Llanfynydd Community Association, said: “It was a popular event as usual and it was still a great success despite the weather.

Check out our fun video from Ffirth duck race

“We are grateful for the people for turning up and raising the funds needed to keep the community centre going and host activities for community members of all ages.”

Jane added that adults had as much fun as their younger competitors in the duck decorating competition.

She said: “It started off with just children, but the adults soon became interested. We had child winners and adult winners for each race.”

Visitors enjoyed various activities including a bouncy castle, a Morris dancing performance, food stalls, a barbecue and bars.

Joy Thompson was the overall winner of the duck race, while Bella Jones took first prize for the decorated duck younger children’s competition and James Overland’s duck came first in the decorated duck race.