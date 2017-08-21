Chester Pride 2017: Watch as hundreds transform city into sea of rainbow for annual festival

Chester Pride returned for its fifth year – and it was another day to remember for the city.

The annual event, which celebrates diversity and the LGBT community in Chester, was held in Castle Square on Saturday and began with a colourful parade which transformed the city into a sea of colour as it made its way through the streets.

There was music throughout the day from acts including B*Witched, Sonia and Saffron from Republica on the M&S-sponsored main stage.

