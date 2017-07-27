Elvis fanatic from Saltney takes us into his Graceland home

An Elvis fanatic has renamed his house Graceland to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll’s death.

Throughout the years John Smith, 49, has converted his home in Victoria Road, Saltney, into a shrine to Elvis Presley which includes a full-size jukebox.

He owns more than a dozen Teddy Boy outfits, his six-year-old daughter is named Presley-Ann and now he has gone a step further in his obsession by legally renaming his house to that of the same name as the King’s residence.

