Wrexham AFC aren't panicking over draws says Chris Dunn

Chris Dunn insists Wrexham aren’t panicking following their run of draws and the players haven’t lost belief in the push for promotion.

Wrexham go into tonight’s game against relegation-threatened Solihull Moors at Damson Park unbeaten in 10 outings.

However, there have been seven draws in that spell and Wrexham are fourth in the National League, four points behind leaders Macclesfield Town following the latest stalemate at Sutton United on Saturday.

There are 12 matches remaining and Dunn says Wrexham will keep fighting to the end in the quest for success.

“Solihull is going to be a tough place to go,” said Dunn. “They are fighting for their lives and sometimes they are the harder games.

“We have got to brush ourselves off, go again, do a professional job and try and get three points.

“There are 12 games to go, there is no point panicking. We have got enough in our dressing room with the additions the gaffer has brought in to start putting a little run together in terms of wins.

“I’m sure it will come, we have just got to keep believing and keep going. We are still in the pack and we are still fighting, and we will be to the end.”

Scott Quigley gave Wrexham a first half lead at promotion rivals Sutton who equalised just two minutes into the second period, and Dunn was disappointed the Reds were unable to build on their impressive start.

“We are a bit disappointed not to get all three points,” said Dunn. “People can say that is not a bad away point. I think it was a fair result in the end but the standards we set ourselves, we should have got all three points.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get any more goals in the first half or the second half. I think we could have played a little bit more, we didn’t quite get the ball down and play.

“We will just get on with it, try and learn from where we can be better and where we can do more to turn those draws into wins.”

Dean Keates admits Wrexham have drawn too many matches from a good position and the Reds boss is frustrated his side have been unable to kill games off when in the lead.

“On paper the draw at Sutton is not a bad result,” said Keates. “The draw at home against Halifax is disappointing, that is two points dropped. We are unbeaten in 10 games but let’s not paper over cracks. There are way too many draws.

“It is frustrating, there have been games where we have been well and truly in control.

“We have to look at ourselves and see why did we not go on and get another goal or not got a goal like at Gateshead.”

“A little bit of the rub of the green at the minute, we have to keep working hard and all being well it will come.”

Keates wouldn’t go as far as saying the clash at Solihull is must-win but he admits Wrexham need three points.

“They are all big games now but there is no bigger game than this one,” said Keates. “It is massive for us.

“We need three points, we will go down there and do our best, and hopefully we can get three points.”

But Keates knows fourth bottom Solihull, who are unbeaten in six home games, will be no pushovers with Moors battling to beat the drop, saying: “Solihull are the form team in the division.

“They have got themselves going, they have given themselves a massive chance.

“They have recruited well in the January transfer window and they are having a right go so it will be a tough test for us.”