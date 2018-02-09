Wrexham AFC captain Shaun Pearson sets out his aims for the leaders

SHAUN PEARSON says Wrexham can’t be content with their lofty position and must strive to pull clear of the chasing pack.

Wrexham go into tomorrow’s home game with Halifax Town as National League leaders but it remains tight at the top with competition fierce for the only automatic promotion spot.

Pearson wants three points against the Shaymen and with some of the teams in the chasing pack playing each other, the Wrexham captain is hoping for a positive outlook come 5pm ahead of vital games against title rivals Sutton United and Aldershot Town later this month.

“That sums up the league this season, a lack of consistency when teams get to the top in terms of churning wins out,” said Pearson.

“Someone has got to do it sooner or later and hopefully that can be us.

“We have got a good opportunity this month playing a couple of the sides around us and if you can win them, you know you are guaranteed to pull away from one or two.

“Tomorrow we have got Halifax and a couple of the top sides play each other so if we can win, we know we are going to gain points on some.”

Saturday's 2-0 win at Guiseley took Wrexham to the summit for just the second time this season.

The Reds only held the lead for four days in November and Pearson, promoted via the play-offs with Grimsby in 2016, is relishing being the team that everyone wants to catch.

“That’s where we want to be, you want to be the team that everybody is aiming for,” said Pearson.

“Now it is important we try and win our games to try and open up a gap for when teams play their games in hand so that if they do win them, hopefully we stay there.

“If you can open a gap up, it takes a bit of pressure off you in the sense that you might have a tough away game and a point might not be the worst result. Hopefully we can get on a run of wins, try and pull away or open up a small gap.”

Wrexham are unbeaten in eight games, with five draws supplemented by wins against Guiseley, Torquay and Hartlepool United who are all battling to avoid relegation.

Halifax are also in a perilous position and Pearson wants to continue the habit of Wrexham showing no mercy on the strugglers.

“You have got to pick up your wins as and when you can,” said Pearson. “Things are going against Guiseley at the minute, you have got to take advantage of that and I thought we did that really well.

“Torquay came here and played some good stuff early on but we took advantage; we got a goal and you see a difference between confidence in a team that is bottom and a team that is top.

“As soon as the first goal went in, we looked like scoring two and three, and all of a sudden they went into their shells a bit so hopefully we can do that tomorrow.

“Halifax have sacked their manager so you never what sort of a response you are going to get from that but if we can get our noses in front, hopefully we can put that pressure on again, you will see the confidence grow within us and we go on and get three points.”

Pearson scored his fourth goal of the season at Guiseley and he is aiming for more before the season ends.

“You have little targets in your head at the start of the year,” added Pearson. “It has been a couple of years since I got a few goals so it pleasing to get back amongst the goals.”