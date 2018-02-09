Cymru Alliance previews: Title-chasing Wellmen host Denbigh Town

HIT the ground running – that’s the message from Holywell manager John Haseldin ahead of tomorrow’s game against Denbigh Town.

The title-chasing Wellmen were left frustrated last weekend when their home game with Llandudno was abandoned with the hosts 4-0 up.

The referee deemed the Halkyn Road pitch unplayable after just 22 minutes of play and Haseldin has urged his in-form side not to let their focus slip tomorrow.

He said: “What’s done is done as far as we’re concerned. We have to move on and the challenge now is for us to try to pick up where we left off if the pitch is okay for tomorrow.”

Currently second, Town can close to within a point of leaders Caernarfon with victory.

The Wellmen stormed to a resounding 5-1 win at Denbigh on the opening day, which set the tone for their impressive campaign to date.

But Haseldin expects a much sterner test from Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side tomorrow.

He said: “It’ll be a totally different game this time round. Eddie’s done a really good job there and has got them all playing for him this season.

“From our point of view we’ve got ourselves into a really good position.

“There are nine games to go this season, but all we can do is focus on the one ahead of us and try to put another three points on the board.”

Queen’s Park are braced for their “biggest game of the season,” according to boss Martin Ford.

The Caia Park outfit have taken just five points from 18 games and host bottom club Llandudno Junction tomorrow in a basement battle at Stansty Park.

Ford has been encouraged by his side’s recent battling performances at Gresford and Holyhead and has demanded a long overdue victory.

He said: “Without a doubt this is the biggest game for us so far this season.

"Yes we’ve been on a bad run of defeats, but performances have been good and there are a lot of positives for us to focus on.

“Everyone at the club knows that one win will boost confidence massively here and we’re confident we can get that against Llandudno.

“With some of the new lads we’ve brought in, we’re confident we can pick up a win.”

Recently-signed duo Tom Williams and Gary O’Toole make the Park squad after their respective moves from Corwen and Rhydymwyn.

Elsewhere tomorrow, Caernarfon Town visit Caersws while Ruthin Town host Rhyl.