Wrexham AFC striker Scott Boden wants goals but happy to weigh in with assists

SCOTT BODEN may not have scored – but the striker was pleased with his contribution as Wrexham registered another crucial win in the push for automatic promotion.

Boden, right, helped Wrexham beat Guiseley 2-0, a win which took the Reds to the top of the National League.

Although he has only scored twice for Wrexham, Boden has enjoyed a run in the side and provided assists in five of Wrexham’s last six games, something he takes satisfaction from.

“Obviously it does hurt me not scoring enough goals, and I do want to be getting more goals,” said Boden.

“I think I have played 10 games back to back (expect for missing the Boxing Day draw at Barrow through illness) and I feel I have done alright.

“I might not have chipped in with goals but I am creating them.

“As long as we keep racking up wins and we keep sitting at the top of the table, the hurt of not scoring goals is balanced out so I am happy.”

Boden’s latest assist came as he put striker partner Chris Holroyd through for the opening goal in the win against struggling Guiseley.

Having linked up well with Holroyd, Scott Quigley and George Miller in Wrexham’s attack over the last few weeks, Boden believes it was inevitable goals would come for his team-mates.

“If I set Chris up every game or set whoever up and we are picking up wins, it doesn’t bother me,” said Boden.

“We have got intelligent players anyway so that helps straight away when you have them around you.

“It is nice when you gel with someone so hopefully it carries on and we keep scoring goals between us.”

Wrexham are top on goal difference from Macclesfield, who did not play.

Although the Silkmen, and some of Wrexham’s other promotion rivals, have a game in hand Boden would rather have points on the board.

“They have got to win their games now,” said Boden. “It puts pressure on them to win their games.

“We have gone about our business professionally and we are rightfully sitting at the top of the league so we need to keep it going and hopefully stay there.”

Dean Keates was pleased Wrexham made the most of their opportunity and climbed to the top of the table for the second time this season.

“We made that clear, all we can do is win our football matches, and pick up our points,” he said.

“We can’t worry about anyone else, we go and win our games and what will be will be.”

Keates admitted it was importance to win games against the likes of Guiseley, who slumped to the bottom of the table as a result of the defeat, in the quest for promotion.

“I can’t speak about what is going to happen this season, I can only speak about previous things I was fortunate to achieve,” said Keates, who won promotion six times as a player.

“But you have to come to places like his and you have to grind it out; we made that clear to them, to a man they were outstanding and we got what we deserved.”