Guiseley 0 Wrexham AFC 2

Wrexham beat lowly Guiseley 2-0 at Nethermoor Park and have gone top of the National League.

Goals either side of the break from leading scorer Chris Holroyd, who struck for the 13th time this season, and captain Shaun Pearson secured all three points in a game Wrexham dominated.

Dean Keates’ side are now unbeaten in eight league games and with the top two not in action, are the new leaders.

Wrexham went straight at Guiseley from the kick-off and Paul Rutherford, Marcus Kelly and Holroyd all went close in the opening exchanges.

Debutant Nicky Deverdics saw a right-foot effort claimed by ex-Wrexham goalkeeper Luke Coddington but the goal the Reds had been threatening came in the 16th minute.

Paul Boden sent Holroyd clear and the striker rounded Coddington before slotting into the net despite the best efforts of a defender.

Guiseley had been second best but Callum McFadzean’s shot was cleared off the line by Kevin Roberts.

Wrexham pressed for more goals and Shaun Pearson’s header from Rutherford’s corner was headed off the line by McFadzean.

Goalkeeper Chris Dunn was forced into a rare save at the start of the second half as he turned James Roberts’ drive behind for a corner.

The Reds had dominated but needed a second goal to kill the game off and it came in the 72nd minute as Pearson headed home Rutherford’s corner.

Holroyd had a late effort blocked on the line but Wrexham had already done enough and deserved their win.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Kelly, Deverdics; Holroyd (Mackreth 90), Boden. Subs not used: Dibble, Raven, Hurst, Wright.