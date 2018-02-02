Premier League Predictions Week 20

Once again the Leader’s sports writers go head-to-head to predict the outcome of all ten top-flight games.

With three points for predicting the correct score, or one for the correct match outcome (win/lose/draw), let us know your thoughts on this weekend’s action.

Burnley v Manchester City

NICK HARRISON: You have to fight fire with fire to snuff out City. But I don’t think Burnley have that attacking mentality to trouble Pep boy’s, who could have the title wrapped up in the next six weeks. 1-2

TOM NORRIS: Poor old Nick Pope might have his work cut out here. De Bruyne oozed class against West Brom and if he’s in that form he’s unplayable. Then there’s Aguero, Sterling and two Silvas in support. 1-3

DAN HEALD: In terms of closing games out and limiting attacking opportunities, Burnley are among the league’s best. But Guardola’s side are savvy operators now and are patient enough to leave it late if necessary. 0-2

Bournemouth v Stoke City

NH: The expectation levels will have been ramped up by Wednesday’s result at Stamford Bridge while Stoke fans will feel a little flat after a goalless bore at home to Watford. But I fancy The Potters to sneak it with Shaqiri starring. 1-2

TN: Well, Paul Lambert might have fancied his chances of getting something from this with Stoke before Wednesday night. Can Bournemouth replicate their performance at Chelsea though? 2-1

DH: As bad as Chelsea were in midweek, Eddie Howe’s men deserve some credit for a convincing win. You feel Lambert would take a point here, but his side may just be outfought by the buoyant Cherries. 2-1

Brighton v West Ham UNITED

NH: The Hammers haven’t kept a clean sheet since Ogbonna went into my fantasy team. He’s coming out this week so back The Hammers to keep The Seagulls at bay on a dull day on the south coast. 0-1

TN: If the biggest talking point heading into this one is the return of Leonardo Ulloa then that’s a worry. The Hammers will be solid, but have they got a good enough attack fit to cause a lot of problems at the other end, probably not. 1-0

DH: The injury-ravaged Hamers seem to have acquired some resilience under Moyes. While the continued absence of Lanzini and Arnautovic leaves a gaping creative void for the visitors, I can’t see Brighton inflicting too much damage either. 1-1

Leicester City v Swansea City

NH: The more I hear from Carvalhal and the more I see from his Swansea side, the better the chance of the South Wales side beating the drop. The Ayews could work in tandem and oh brother, would it be a good result if they beat The Foxes. 2-1

TN: The Swans are rejuvenated under Carvalhal, even without the gifts Arsenal presented on Tuesday. In the opposition camp, will Mahrez return after having his head turned by Manchester City? The Foxes need him to. 2-2

DH: Leicester must be seething. Their refusal to accept City’s bid for Mahrez has unsettled arguably their greatest player and we may not see the best of him again in a Foxes shirt. The Swans are flying and can take at least a point here. 1-1

Manchester United v HUDDERSFIELD

NH: Good game for Sanchez to score his first United goal against a Terriers’ side who only heading in one direction. Mourinho needs a good performance to keep the Old Trafford faithful onside. 4-0

TN: Quite what United were playing at on Wednesday is still a mystery. Jose’s game plan was undone inside 11 seconds, but the set-up looked wrong with Pogba in a midfield two. That won’t matter so much against Huddersfield at Old Trafford, however. 3-0

DH: Radio phone-in bores had a field day on Wednesday night after United’s 2-0 defeat, with many Reds fans questioning Mourinho’s tactical nous. He’ll demand a reaction here and his players will deliver. 3-1

West Brom v Southampton

NH: Two teams who have potential but don’t really show it. The FA Cup win at Liverpool will boost The Baggies confidence but it’s how quickly they recover from Wednesday’s run-around at City – and how well Sturridge fits it to Pardew’s gameplan. 2-1

TN: This is the type of game Pardew can unleash Daniel Sturridge in. The on loan striker could strike up a decent enough partnership with Rodriguez, who will need to do the donkey work. The Saints are very average. 2-1

DH: Pellegrino's days look numbered at the Saints and a defeat at the Hawthorns will edge him closer to the exit door. Bringing Sturridge in loan was shrewd business by Pardew who will hope to see the best of the fragile frontman in a World Cup year. 2-0

Arsenal v Everton

NH: TheoWalcott scoring on his return to Arsenal is a real possibility while Wenger has to drop the over-rated Cech if he wants to kick-off The Gunners’ typical final-few-months-of-the-season flourish. And with all that new talent surely Alex Iwobi will be axed from the team. 4-2

TN: Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan have to start for the Gunners. Those two and Ozil can cause plenty of problems for Everton’s backline. The Toffees will be better than they were in the reverse fixture, but that’s not saying much. 3-1

DH: Every silver lining hs a cloud for Arsenal fans. Ozil stays, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang sign in the same week that Wenger’s men slump to a 3-1 reverse at Swansea. Wenger’s needs to unleash all of his best attackers here, along with a well-again Wilshere in midfield to hurt Everton. 3-1

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

NH: Palace are picking up a lot of draws while a point would suit Benitez at Selhurst Park. It should be a comfortable home win but the Premier League doesn’t work like that this season and this could be this weekend’s rogue result. 1-2

TN: Rafa seems to be working with his hands tied behind his back in the north east, while Roy Hodgson is going about his business quietly. Palace will see this as an opportunity to pick up a valuable three points, but it won’t be that easy. 1-1

DH: Some Newcastle fans are hoping for champagne football on a lemonade budget. Benitez has done pretty well with meagre resources this season, but Palace have more than enough to win. Benteke could pop up with the winner. 2-1

Liverpool v Tottenham

NH: The big games Liverpool play in are always crackers and this should prove the same. There will be goals and after a few games where he’s been more miss than hit, maybe Kane might bag a winner. But so might Salah. 3-2

TN: The pick of the weekend’s action. Tottenham swarmed all over Manchester United, much like they did to Liverpool in October. Liverpool will need to show their big game mentality in what promises to be a cracker. 2-2

DH: Goals are normally guaranteed when Liverpool face a top four rival. Both sides are well matched in terms of firepower and I cant see Spurs being beaten here. 2-2

WATFORD v CHELSEA

NH: Chelsea can’t be any worse than they were on Wednesday and Watford may feel the brunt of a backlash that will see Giroud net a debut goal. 1-3

TN: If Chelsea are expecting Giroud to turn their season around then they could be in trouble. Conte looks like a man on borrowed time as well, while Watford don’t really know what they are trying to be. 1-2

DH: You hope that Conte has got a Champions League masterplan for the Barcelona games, because based on Wednesday night’s horror show at the Bridge they’ll be torn apart. It’s too early to judge Javi Gracia’s effect on the Hornets but I’ll back a draw. 1-1