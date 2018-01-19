Premier League Predictions Week 19

Once again the Leader’s sports writers go head-to-head to predict the outcome of all ten top-flight games.

With three points for predicting the correct score, or one for the correct match outcome (win/lose/draw), let us know your thoughts on this weekend’s action.

Brighton v Chelsea

DAN HEALD: Chelsea have been uninspiring and lack the attacking verve that made them such a force in recent seasons. Expect a dogged rearguard action from Brighton and one goal to settle this in the visitors’ favour. 0-1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

DH :Wenger’s charmed life at the Gunners helm looks to be coming to an abrupt end. They floundered at Bournemouth last week and Hodgson's well-organised Palace can take at least a point here. 2-2

Burnley v Man Utd

DH: Burnley’s current barren spell felt inevitable after playing superbly in the first third of the season. United will be in unforgiving mood and can heap more misery on Sean Dyche’s men. 0-2

Everton v West Brom

DH: Allardyce’s plan to reverse Everton’s recent decline by making them ‘more boring’ will have depressed Blues fans. Pardew’s Baggies will be buoyant after an overdue win last week and can leave Merseyside with a point 1-1.

Leicester v Watford:

DH: A solid point at Stamford Bridge for the Foxes should instill the confidence for a home win here. Marco Silva’s unpredictable Hornets side effectively stole a point at Southampton and arguably deserve a beating here. 3-1

Stoke v Huddersfield

DH: Paul Lambert’s pedigree at Premier League level is questionable, but the visit of an out-of-form Huddersfield sid could provide the perfect opposition for a morale-boosting home win. 2-1

West Ham v Bournemouth:

DH: Moyes has the Hammers playing with renewed purpose and swagger and deserves much credit for their recent resurgence. Bournemouth outfought Arsenal last weekend and desreved their win, but may come unstuck in the capital. 2-1

Man City v Newcastle

DH: If anything, last weekend’s defeat at Anfield could improve City in the long-term. Guardiola will see the defeat as an anomaly and demand a reaction from his side and his attackers will oblige against a Newcastle side in disarray. 5-1

Southampton v Spurs:

The Saints were sinned against last weekend and should feel rightly aggrieved by Watford’s handball equaliser. They won’t find former boss Pochettino in charitable mood though. A comfortable Spurs win. 0-3

Swansea v Liverpool:

The Reds attackers were outstanding last weekend, pressing high up the pitch and harassing City into errors. Allied with their superb finishing, Liverpool were ruthless and should dismantle the Swans if Mane, Salah and Firmino are on form. 1-3