Cymru Alliance Previews – Holywell, Airbus, Queen's Park and Flint in action

John Haseldin insists games ‘can’t come soon enough’ for high-flying Holywell Town.

The Wellmen’s imperious form has lifted them to second in the division after five victories from their last six games.

A 5-0 drubbing of Ruthin Town last weekend was the latest in an impressive sequence of results, which has left them four points off leaders Caernarfon.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Caersws, a bullish Haseldin urged his side to keep the pressure on the leaders.

He said: “The desire and attitude of the lads in these last few games has been the most pleasing aspect.

“We’ve tightened up defensively and are carrying a real threat going forward.

“The lads are playing with confidence and for me and them the games can’t come around quickly enough

“There’s still another 30 points to play for this season and nobody here is getting too carried away.

“Going to Caersws and trying to pick up three points is a test for any club in this division and we won’t take them lightly.

“They have quality players with Welsh Premier experience like Luke Sherbon and Steve Blenkinsop, so we can’t afford to take them lightly at all.”

Haseldin’s attacking options are boosted by the return of top scorer Steve Lewis after suspension.

Niall McGuinness has been encouraged by Flint Town United’s promising start to the new year.

The Silkmen host leaders Caernarfon on the back of convincing wins against Queen’s Park and Penrhyncoch.

Ex-Rhyl manager McGuinness hopes to sustain that recent upturn in form and says his side have ‘nothing to lose’ against the table toppers.

He said: “We wanted to start the new year right and taking six points from two games has given us the best platform for that.

“We’ve brought some new faces into defence and tightened up to keep two clean sheets in the last fortnight.

“It feels like the new lads are gelling well in the squad now and hopefully we can keep improving as the season progresses.

“Everyone outside the club will probably expect Caernarfon to come here and turn us over.

“They’re a quality side and most people are tipping them for the league, so we have nothing to lose by having a go at them.”

Flint have no fresh injury concerns and welcome back midfielder Levi Mackin.

Queen’s Park manager Martin Ford remains defiant that his struggling side can turn their season around.

The Caia Park club have been mired in the bottom two for much of the season after 13 defeats in 16 games.

After a narrow 1-0 loss at Gresford last week, Ford praised his side’s fighting spirit and played down the numerous player departures this term.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Ruthin, which has been switched to Bala’s Maes Tegid due to the bad weather, he said: “It’s not been easy losing so many players this season, but we’ve brought in some good replacements too.

“Last week was a tough one to take because I felt we more than deserved at least a point from that game – we matched them all over the pitch and were punished for one mistake.

“But over the last three or four games it’s felt like things are really improving and we’re seeing some of the systems we’ve been trying to play working well on the pitch.

“Ruthin took a bit of a hiding last week and will be hoping to bounce back but I know if we keep improving as we have been then we’ll turn the corner. All it takes is one win to bring the confidence back.”

Airbus need to discover the knack of ‘winning ugly’ if they are to be considered serious title contenders, according to assitant boss Andy Thomas.

The Wingmakers assistant was highly-critical of the ‘schoolboy mistakes’ in defence that led to a 3-1 defeat at Guilsfield last weekend.

The defeat left a sour taste with Thomas who questioned whether the club’s players had the desire to ‘do the dirty work’ away from home.

He said: “Defensively it just wasn’t good enough from us and there were schoolboy errors we’ve made in the game that have cost us points.

“It’s almost as if we need two teams in this league – one to play the attractive attacking football at home and another to come away to places like Penrhyncoch and get stuck in on difficult bobbly pitches.

“It’s all about how we find that balance with the squad of players.”

Currently fifth in the table, Airbus have lost ground in their pursuit of top spot after winning just two of their last eight league games.

The Flintshire side host struggling Penrhyncoch, with Thomas urging his side to atone for last week.

“Hopefully we’ll see some better football played tomorrow,” he added.

“We’ve got home advantage on a quick surface and there's no reason we can’t pick up a win if we work hard and stay focused.

“It’s important that we find some momentum again and that could start with a positive result this weekend.”

Newly-signed midfielder Aboubacar Sanogo along with fellow new recruits Curtis Strong, James Hooper and Nathan Quirk are in contention to start, alongside Damase Kiwanda and Alfons Fosu-Mensah

Third placed Denbigh Town host Porthmadog and Guilsfield visit Holyhead, while Rhyl welcome basement side Llandudno Juction.