Sam Wedgbury welcomes new signings at Wrexham AFC

THE more the merrier. That is Sam Wedgbury’s philosophy as manager Dean Keates looks to continue strengthening the Wrexham squad this month.

Keates’ dealings in the January transfer window began with midfielder Akil Wright joining Wrexham permanently from Fleetwood Town, having joined the Reds on a six-month loan last summer.

Striker Scott Quigley has also arrived on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season, and Keates is keen to sign another frontman as well as add competition in other positions.

Fifth placed Wrexham are seven points behind leaders Macclesfield Town with a game in hand and Wedgbury believes the new arrivals will give the Reds a welcome boost for the run-in.

“It freshens us up, that is what we need,” said Wedgbury. “A couple coming in will be massive.

“I don’t know if the gaffer is going to bring more players in but if he does, we will welcome them with open arms and hopefully they can progress us and better us.

“We have got a good dressing room, we have done half the job and we need to see the rest of the season off.

“We are going to get injuries and suspensions, we need lads coming in that either know the league or have played a lot of games elsewhere and have got experience.

“That doesn't always have to be leagues above, it can be leagues below as long as they have got good experience and know how to win games.

“It is the same at any level winning games.”

There are more promotion places up for the grabs this season. The winners go up automatically but the following six teams will now compete in the new-look play-offs.

This is Wrexham’s 10th season in non-league and Wedgbury, who helped Forest Green Rovers clinch promotion to the Football League via the play-offs last season before joining the Reds, is focused on trying to catch Macclesfield.

“We have been here too long, 10 years is too long for any club,” said Wedgbury.

“At the start of the season we would have snatched someone’s hand off for the play-offs but seeing the league, and playing all the teams we have played against, we have got to be going for that top spot and that is what we are pushing towards.

“Macclesfield are there to be caught and hopefully that can be by us.

“We have just got to put a run of results together. I am hoping our bad spell with the three draws in a row over Christmas is out of the way.

“Fingers crossed we can get as many points on the board in January which would be a massive help.”

Wrexham, without a game last weekend, return to action against troubled Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Wedgbury was disappointed Wrexham were unable to build on the 4-0 thrashing of bottom side Torquay United in the last outing but he feels the two-week break between matches will be of huge benefit ahead of some difficult matches.

“Obviously we didn’t plan for this in the season but it has probably come at a good time to recharge the batteries,” added Wedgbury.

“We have got two massive games coming up against Hartlepool and Tranmere so it was good for the squad.

“The game against Torquay has gone but it was nice to sign off with a 4-0 win which is massive for confidence.”