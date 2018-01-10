Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates hopeful of adding to squad before next game

REDS boss Dean Keates is optimistic of adding to his squad before Wrexham’s next game against Hartlepool.

Keates, pictured below, wants to bring players in during the transfer window to boost the Reds’ promotion challenge and adding to his attacking options is the priority now that on-loan duo George Miller and Ntumba Massanka have returned to their parent clubs.

Wrexham are without a game this weekend and return to action on Saturday January 20 at Craig Harrison’s Hartlepool, by which time Keates is hoping to add to his ranks.

“There are a couple of possibilities but it is just a case of waiting,” said Keates. “I am optimistic and fairly certain that we will have somebody in by the Hartlepool game.”

Keates believes a better quality of player will become available as the month goes on with clubs making room for new signings of their own.

“Loads have been circulated before this window opened,” said Keates.

“But now it has opened, teams are looking at shifting players to freshen themselves up.

“I imagine it will probably be in the last 10 days that the better calibre of players will be available.

“Players that are just on the fringes of the first XI be it in League Two or League One will become available, like last year when we got Russell Penn and James Jennings towards the end of the window.

“There is no doubt about it, there are players that you think might be available and there are players that you think might not be available. But then all of a sudden, everybody is available.

“It will be interesting over the next couple of weeks but I am hopeful that we will have what we want in before the Hartlepool game.”

Keates has been thwarted in his bid to extend the loan of Miller from Middlesbrough, however.

Miller was due to go out on loan elsewhere this month, and although that move has fallen through, the 19-year-old is set for a temporary switch to a Football League club.

“George is a great lad and I thought at one point we might be able to extend it,” said Keates.

“We asked the question on Monday and pushed as much as we could, but Middlesbrough would rather him go into the Football League.

“They want him to play as high a standard as they can to get that experience.

“There is the possibility of a couple of league teams sniffing around, but the one that we thought he could be going to in January is not happening any more.”

Despite not scoring, Miller impressed Keates during his time at The Racecourse when he made six appearances.

“George gives you everything and he stretched the game massively for us,” said Keates.

“He complemented Scott Boden and Chris Holroyd really well.”

Keates revealed there has been no interest shown in any of his players and he is in no hurry to let anyone leave.

“There’s no interest that I know of and it wouldn’t be welcome if I am honest,” added Keates.

“We have gone with a small squad at the beginning of the season, I have stated my reasons why, I just feel we are at a point now where we need a few more players.”